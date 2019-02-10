Seahawks drop fifth straight against Delaware 70-66

February 9, 2019 at 11:37 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 11:37 PM
UNCW shot 38.7 percent from the field as the Seahawks lose their fifth straight at Delaware. (Source: WECT)
NEWARK, DE (WECT) - Junior forward Jeantal Cylla paced the Seahawks in scoring for the eighth time this season with 16 points in UNCWs 70-66 loss at Delaware on Saturday night at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Senior forward Devontae Cacok racked up his NCAA-leading 19th double-double of the campaign behind 11 points and 10 boards.

Freshman guard Kai Toews added nine assists for the team.

The Seahawks lost their fifth in a row and fell to 8-18 and 4-9.

UNCW had just a 38.7 shooting percentage on the night.

The Seahawks are 0-3 in February following losses to James Madison, Drexel and Delaware.

The Seahawks return to Trask vs. Northeastern and Hofstra. Tip-off for both games is 7 p.m.

