Seahawks drop fifth straight against Delaware 70-66

NEWARK, DE (WECT) - Junior forward Jeantal Cylla paced the Seahawks in scoring for the eighth time this season with 16 points in UNCWs 70-66 loss at Delaware on Saturday night at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Senior forward Devontae Cacok racked up his NCAA-leading 19th double-double of the campaign behind 11 points and 10 boards.
Freshman guard Kai Toews added nine assists for the team.
The Seahawks lost their fifth in a row and fell to 8-18 and 4-9.
UNCW had just a 38.7 shooting percentage on the night.
The Seahawks are 0-3 in February following losses to James Madison, Drexel and Delaware.
The Seahawks return to Trask vs. Northeastern and Hofstra. Tip-off for both games is 7 p.m.
