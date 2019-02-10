GREENVILLE, NC (WECT) - North Carolina Congressman Walter Jones Jr. (NC-3) has died at age 76. Jones had been in hospice care at his Greenville home for the past two weeks
In a press release provided by the congressional office of Walter Jones, it states:
“Congressman Jones was a man of the people. With a kind heart and the courage of his convictions, he dedicated his life to serving his Savior and to standing up for Americans who needed a voice. He was a champion for our men and women in uniform and their families, always mindful of their service and sacrifice. Congressman Jones will long be remembered for his honesty, faith and integrity. He was never afraid to take a principled stand. He was known for his independence, and widely admired across the political spectrum. Some may not have agreed with him, but all recognized that he did what he thought was right."
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper shared his remembrance of Jones on Twitter Sunday evening and said the following:
“I am grateful for the life and service of my longtime friend Congressman Walter Jones Jr. He was a public servant who was true to his convictions and who will be missed."
Jones has served in Congress since 1995.
