Multiple crews respond as large outdoor fire spreads to Wilmington residence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire units are on the scene of a large fire.
The location of the fire is within the 700 block Shawnee Trail, in between the Silver Lake area and River Road.
The original scene involved a flames from vehicle and was limited to only an outdoor fire.
However, according to crews on the scene, the fire has since extended to residential structure near the address. Additionally, there are burned power lines are currently down.
The fire is currently under control and Duke Energy arrived to turn off power to the home.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Check back with WECT as we gather more information on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.