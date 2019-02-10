Healthy Families Expo visited the Port City this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In downtown Wilmington this weekend, people got a chance to learn a thing or two and even get in a little workout.
Dozens of different health related businesses set up at the Coastline Convention Center for the 2019 Healthy Families Expo.
There you could find folks learning how to do parkour, play soccer, and catching up on ways to stay healthy.
The expo was put on by Martin Case who wants to encourage people take a close look at their health in order to live longer.
“It exposes people to healthy things in their lives, things that they can be engaged in." said Case. "I want to get people aware of the types of things they can get engaged in and more actively connected within the community, bringing things out that people wouldn’t necessarily normally be involved in.”
Case will have more health related expos coming up later in April, some of which will take place at the Battleship.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.