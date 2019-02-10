Graffiti artist draws a man with noose around its neck

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On the side of the building of Bigg Redd’s Barbershop was a drawing of a man with a noose around his neck.
The graffiti artist named “Creator” tagged the shop and the store beside it. The shops share a building so he made his way around.
Beside the drawing were the words, “Words are seen as being remembered”.
Barber, Mustafa Speller, took a picture and posted it to his Facebook page. Some of the comments view it as a racist symbol, others say that the graffiti might be a call for suicide awareness.
Jackson Kai Herren was arrested with five counts of damage to real property for graffiti vandalism. He is believed to be responsible for this graffiti tag also.
Police are still looking into the exact meaning of the symbol on the wall.
