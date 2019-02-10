First Alert Forecast: A warm, wet start to the work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you!
We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day, however clouds will continue to build as we head through the overnight hours. There's also a chance of seeing pockets of light rain in the early morning hours of your Monday. Warm air is set to move in Monday bumping up temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler air falls in by midweek.
Heading out the door Monday and Tuesday be sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella! There's a pretty good chance of seeing some showers to start the week with two frontal systems move through the Cape Fear region. Good news though! By midweek we'll be able to bring back out the sunglasses because of mainly clear, Carolina blue skies in the forecast!
For a more detailed forecast tailored to your specific location be sure to download the free WECT First Alert Weather App! You can see hour-by-bour forecasts, interactive radar and forecast videos!
Here’s a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast:
