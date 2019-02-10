First Alert Forecast: clouds, rain chances pick up early in the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning, friends! Temperatures will remain in the 50s as we head through the rest of your weekend. Meanwhile, a warm front is poised to move into the area by Monday, raising temperatures through Tuesday, followed by cooler air Wednesday. The aforementioned warm front will generate the most substantial rain chances of the forecast period. As you eye your First Alert Planning Forecast panels, please consider these highlights:
- Winter temperatures are back... for now... When you open your free WECT Weather App and tap your location specific hour by hour forecast, you will notice Sunday morning temperatures climbing from, in some cases, the upper 20s... to the 30s... to the 40s… and to the 50s by the afternoon. You’ll want a coat!
- Odds you will need an umbrella... Low for Sunday, but rain chances will be more bullish in parts of the forecast governed by said warm front: 30% Sunday night, 60% Monday, and 50% Tuesday.
Enjoy your day!
- Gabe
