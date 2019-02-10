Failure to Protect: Decades of dike’s neglect leave residents with unanswered questions

Historical accounts from the community say the area flooded at least eight times between 1885 and 1945. Around 1909, an investigation was launched into constructing a “Cape Fear Levee” parallel to the then-proposed Lyon Swamp Canal. That small levee, less than half the size of the White Oak Dike that exists today, was built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in 1911. The dike was eventually extended further all the way into Pender County.