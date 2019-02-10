Failure to Protect: Decades of dike’s neglect leave residents with unanswered questions

KELLY, NC (WECT) - Howard Buie thought he was safe.
Afterall, more than 40 miles separated Buie’s home from the coast when Hurricane Florence came onshore on Friday, Sept. 14.
Kelly, an unincorporated community nestled along Highway 53 between the Cape Fear River and the Bladen County-Pender County line, is in a flood zone — but has supposedly been protected by a dike system for more than 100 years.
On Sept. 19, five days after Florence made landfall, the White Oak Dike failed in half a dozen places and the swelling Cape Fear River poured into the small, rural community.
“I’m watching a football game and all of a sudden three or four military vehicles and about 30 or 40 guys from the military drove up and told me I had to get out of here it’s going to flood 8 foot deep,” Buie said.
Buie was one of the 340 Kelly residents who were evacuated by the United States Coast Guard and volunteers in the two days following the dike’s failure. Buie was evacuated by road, as military vehicles were among the few able to drive over a flooded Highway 53, but 111 people had to be air-lifted to safety.
When they returned, many residents found the homes they left behind destroyed, or nearly so, thanks to the floodwater.
Michelle and Dale Fisher and their 14-year-old daughter were among them.
The Fishers evacuated long before the storm arrived and floodwaters rose, but were able to see their home from a small airplane — a view that showed their 20-year investment engulfed by the Cape Fear.
“The most difficult thing for me was we had about two more years and this would have been paid for,” Dale Fisher said. “We were content with staying in it for the rest of our lives and now we’ve got to start over again.”
The Fishers’ home was not in the flood plain, so they did not carry flood insurance to cover the damage from the flooding. They are applying for assistance from FEMA, but Dale Fisher said the thought of taking out a new 20- or 30-year mortgage is worse than losing the home and most of their belongings.
Since Florence, Bladen County officials have had to reckon with the experiences of Buie and the Fishers and hundreds of others.
Five months after the storm, questions remain in why the dike failed — and who is responsible.
The unincorporated communities of Kelly and Frenches Creek have dealt with floodwaters for as long as people have lived in the river basin.
Historical accounts from the community say the area flooded at least eight times between 1885 and 1945. Around 1909, an investigation was launched into constructing a “Cape Fear Levee” parallel to the then-proposed Lyon Swamp Canal. That small levee, less than half the size of the White Oak Dike that exists today, was built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in 1911. The dike was eventually extended further all the way into Pender County.
In 1945, during a record-setting flood, the dike failed in 11 places, and was repaired by the USACE.
The White Oak Dike reached its final phase in 1961, when it was raised two feet higher and extended to its current 14.5 mile length.
The 1960s were a turning point for the dike — but also mark the beginning of decades of miscommunication, with federal records and in-person accounts diverging on who was responsible for the dike’s upkeep, and ultimately its deterioration.
Alex Guarino contributed to this report.
