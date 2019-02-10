A coalition of lawyers helps Florence survivors combat FEMA

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence victims had another opportunity today to get the help they need thanks a group of volunteering lawyers.
Pro Bono lawyers were on-hand at Cape Fear Community College this afternoon to help victims of Hurricane Florence file FEMA appeals and reconsiderations. Additionally, they were able to help people better understand why they got turned away from FEMA.
A general body meeting was held to start the event. Questions were asked and answered about FEMA, including the proper way to go about filing an appeal and what to do specifically with the money FEMA gives.
After the group session, everybody split up and met with lawyers individually. During these meetings, individuals were able to get information about the proper way to deal with their specific situation. Lawyers also helped draft papers for Florence victims to send off to FEMA.
Staff attorney Katherine Asaro spoke the tribulations many Hurricane Florence have been dealing with for months.
“And for a lot of people that’s disheartening enough and they don’t try the next steps, even though there are next steps" said Asaro. "It absolutely never hurts to appeal the decision, nothing worse will ever happen from doing it. Most likely, hopefully something better.”
The event was hosted by Legal Aid of North Carolina and North Carolina Bar Foundation. The group has been traveling through southeastern North Carolina offering their assistance.
