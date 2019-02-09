Yard sale for February 9

Yard sale for February 9
Today's yard sales (Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff | February 9, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 9:40 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover County

7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

6911 Alamosa Drive, Wilmington

Single bed, lots of blankets and bedding, boy’s clothes (all sizes), ladies shoes, and plenty of miscellaneous.

7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

6302 Standsberry Lane, Wilmington

Tools, small appliances, some furniture, DVD’s, housewares, collectibles

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

242 Long Leaf Acres Drive, Wilmington

Estate sale with household items, bedroom suit, dining room table with chairs and china cabinet, sofas, recliners, dishes, cooking ware, ladies clothing, handicap walker with wheels, new sold top for Jeep, boat supplies, wet suits and diving gear, much more!

7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

2323 Oasis Drive, Wilmington

Home goods, electronics, clothing, furniture

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

103 Horn Road, Wilmington

Lawn mowers, toys, clothes, household items

8 a.m. - ?

5428 Eagles Nest Drive, Wilmington

Moving sale. Furniture, household and patio items, tackle and toys

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

608 Ballast Point Road, Hampstead

Tools, pool table, tread mill, pub table and chairs, 4 piece bedroom set, dining room table, hutch, 4 swivel bar stools, 24 HP riding lawnmower + bagger, china set, and much more.

Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now

Or email yardsales@wect.com

Having a yard sale today and want to list it? Click here to add it as a comment on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.