WPD catches graffiti artist known as the "Creator”

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jackson Kai Herren in relation to a number of vandalism charges that occurred in the downtown Wilmington area
On Friday, Herren was charged with five counts of damage to real property under the pre-text of graffiti vandalism.
Herren admitted full responsibility for several incidents of graffiti vandalism in downtown Wilmington, tagging his work under the name “Creator” or "C".
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the police department, the suspect in recent weeks has tagged the Market Street parking deck, including in the stairwell and upper levels, along with inset buildings, and the parking areas in-between buildings.
The suspect has also tagged the side of the Groove Jet Salon’s building on Princess Street, a spot near The George Restaurant on the Riverwalk, and the doors of the Old Wilmington City Market on S Water Street.
Herren has received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
