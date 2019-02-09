Town of Surf City moves forward on sand concerns after FEMA results fail to meet expectations

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - The town council elected Friday to move forward in addressing sand issues on the beach strand.
Sand is to be hauled to those locations cited by FEMA as ‘imminent critical areas.’ Those areas not recognized as critical will receive a sand push.
The move comes as the results received by the town of Surf City, on the imminent critical areas provided by FEMA, did not meet the town’s expectations.
According to Surf City Town Manager Ashley Loftis, “We feel that by moving forward with these proactive measures, this will give all property owners the protection they need, as we work through the process of moving forward with our private beach nourishment project. Renourishment is slated to begin in 2020.”
The town has begun the process of gathering bids from local contractors to assist in the beach effort.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.