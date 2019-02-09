Prom welcomes guests of all abilities for a Night to Shine

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lifepoint Church in Wilmington hosted a Night to Shine on Friday celebrating people of all abilities.
Dozens of guests with special needs ages 14 and older arrived in limousines and were welcomed with red carpet treatment.
The event, organized by Global River Church and Lifepoint Church, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and includes more than 500 churches around the world.
Each honored guest was crowned king or queen of the prom, complete with dancing, a photo booth, food, hair and makeup stations, karaoke, and more.
“I love to dance,” said one guest.
Another said, “My favorite part is the food.”
Night to Shine was launched in 2015. For more information, go to http://www.nighttoshinewilmington.com/
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.