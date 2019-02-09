Pender County Sherriff’s Office searching for larceny suspect

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Officer currently has a warrant out for the arrest of Allen Kevin Gordy.
Gordy is wanted on a Felony Larceny charge and the Possession of Stolen Goods/Property.
The last area Gordy was known to be was Wilmington, NC.
Gordy is 57-years-old, 5′10″ and 175 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown/gray hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen Gordy is asked to contact LT. Brien Shepard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office
