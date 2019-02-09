N.C. bill filed would give child sexual abuse victims until age 45 to take civil action

"What I like about it, as a victim advocate, I’ve been doing it for 30 years, it still is giving that victim some empowerment, one other option that they can pursue to say, ‘You are not just going to get away with doing what you did to me,' and somebody is going say, 'Whether I get a dime of that court order or not or civil disposition or not is irreverent. I was able to have my day in court, I was able to stand up and look you in the eye, and say, “I know what you did to me, and that can be very healing and cathartic.” ' "