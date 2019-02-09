Grab a slice and celebrate National Pizza Day

(CNN) – Not that you needed an excuse to get pizza on a Saturday, but here’s one anyway: It’s National Pizza Day.
Carryout, delivery, or dine in - that decision is up to you.
For centuries, pizza was primarily a dish enjoyed in Italy. But in the early 20th century, American-style pizza shops popped up in New York and New Jersey, selling what was called “tomato pies.”
Turned out there was a market for this “tomato pie” idea.
Pizza truly became part of American culture, though, after World War II, as U.S. soldiers stationed in Italy developed quite the taste for it.
So just how popular is pizza?
According to the National Association of Pizza Operators, about 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.
And the American Pizza Community says there are 34 million different ways to order a pie, depending on size, cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings.
With that many options, it’s basically impossible to go wrong.
Keep an eye out for deals around you on Saturday, pizza shops around the country are hoping to take advantage of the special day.
