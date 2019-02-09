First Alert Forecast: Wintry temperatures return for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning, friends! What a week it’s been... So much like spring! Ready for the weekend? Let us help you get after it with your Cape Fear Region weather forecast. A passing cold front has set into motion a dramatic drop in temperatures, overnight, and an arcing warm front will generate the most substantial rain chances of the forecast period by early next week. As you eye your First Alert Planning Forecast panels, please consider these highlights: