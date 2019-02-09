First Alert Forecast: Wintry temperatures return for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning, friends! What a week it’s been... So much like spring! Ready for the weekend? Let us help you get after it with your Cape Fear Region weather forecast. A passing cold front has set into motion a dramatic drop in temperatures, overnight, and an arcing warm front will generate the most substantial rain chances of the forecast period by early next week. As you eye your First Alert Planning Forecast panels, please consider these highlights:
- From short sleeves to heavy jackets... When you open your free WECT Weather App and tap your location specific hour by hour forecast, you will notice Saturday morning temperatures climbing from the 30s... to the 40s… and barely to the 50s by the afternoon. You’ll want a coat!
- Odds you will need an umbrella... Low for much of the weekend, but rain chances will be more bullish in parts of the forecast governed by said warm front: 30% Sunday night, 50% Monday, for example.
- Can we look back on this remarkable week for a second? Winter took a break! Each day, temperatures crested at least in the 60s and 70s and, amazingly, Wilmington Airport re-wrote the record books on Thursday and Friday. Previous records: were 75 and 77 respectively. And actual highs were 83 and 79, respectively. Wow!!! For more on the past week in weather, check out my story here.
