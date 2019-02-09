First Alert Forecast: Cool, dry air in store this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope everyone is enjoying their weekend so far! Definitely a bit chillier today than what we felt last week. Temperatures will remain in the 50s as we head through the weekend. A warm front will move into the area by Monday increasing temperatures through the beginning of the week. Followed by cooler air Wednesday after a cold front crosses the region Tuesday.
These two frontal systems will bring the chance for rain showers as we start the work week so be sure to have an umbrella handy along with your WECT First Alert Weather App to see interactive radar and hour by hour forecast as you head out the door!
Your 7 Day Planning Forecast:
