Club Pros battle Pebble Beach in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Brian Joyce of Eagle Point Golf Club battled Joey Hines from Cape Fear Country Club at Rounds Golf and Lounge on Saturday.
The Battle of the Golf Pros was a fundraiser for The First Tee of Greater Wilmington.
Those in attendance were able to wager on whom they believed would win the match play event.
"This opens up so much opportunity for even kids to come in here and play,” said Randy Hofer Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Wilmington. “A lot of them might not be able to get to a Pebble Beach but you can play it here on the screen. So, it's a great opportunity for all our youth."
The golf was to raise $10,000 for The First Tee of Greater Wilmington during the event.
