Youthful Hoggard Vikings winning with defense

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - What the Hoggard High School boys’ basketball team lacks in experience, it makes up in hard work.
The Vikings (15-6) don’t have a senior in their starting five.
Head coach Brett Queen says at times his team has struggled to score points, but that hasn’t affected the Vikings’ defense.
“The thing that has really surprised me is how good we have been defensively,” said Queen. “With as many young players as we have, I thought we would struggle at times defensively. These guys have done a real good job of buying in and putting forth the effort you need to put forth defensively.”
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” added sophomore Brady Rankin. “Every practice we are working on defense. We are always going hard in practice.”
The Vikings credit teamwork and chemistry for their success.
“You see when you have a big goal like ours it’s easy to be together as a team,” said junior Sabastian Haidera.
Queen said he believes his team can play even better.
“We are still very much a work in progress,” said Queen. “I don’t think we have played as well as we can on both ends of the floor in the same game. Hopefully we can continue to do that, and hopefully our last game is our best game.”
