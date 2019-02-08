Williston Exploratory Committee considers potential curriculum for 6-12 grade school proposal

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Discussion over the future of Williston Middle School continued Thursday as the exploratory committee met to discuss possible curriculum at a proposed 6-12 grade school.
Earlier this week the board shifted away from turning the school into performing arts high school, instead considering a type of vocational school.
“What we talked about today was doing some blended classes, the opportunity to take specific classes, whether it be carpentry and a math class, put those together and teach them at the same time to get two credits for that," said vice chairman David Wortman.
Another option for students is to graduate with college credits in partnership with a local college and be able to enter the workforce.
“We are focusing specifically on the Williston community, ways to specifically help that community and those students,” said Wortman.
The committee decided its next meeting will take place in two weeks at Williston Middle School, where members will speak directly with students to hone their proposal.
“We’re in the discussion phase," said Wortman. "Our next meeting we decided we are going to go to Williston and talk to some students, 6th, 7th, and 8th graders to get their perspective, and then hopefully in a week or two after that figure out whether or not we want to move forward with Williston as a middle school or move forward with Williston as a 6-12 application school.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.