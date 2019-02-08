UNCW men’s basketball drops fourth straight

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WECT) - Trevor John scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lead Drexel’s men’s basketball team past UNCW 69-57 Thursday night at the Daskalakis Center.
UNCW (8-17, 4-8 Colonial Athletic Association) dropped its fourth consecutive game. Devontae Cacok led the Seahawks with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jaylen Sims chipped in 11 points.
“Drexel got their (3-pointers) early on in transition and later they made a couple looks,” said UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said of the Dragons (12-13, 6-6). “Our guys did a nice job of competing the whole game. We kept battling back. In the end, we just couldn’t get it in the basket when we needed.”
The Seahawks complete their two-game road trip Saturday at Delaware at 7 p.m.
