TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Just a reminder! If you’re trying to get to Leland from Wilmington or vice-versa, you’ll have to plan ahead.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will close the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen the bridge Monday at 5 a.m.
The closures are so crews can perform work on the bridge and its approaches to extend the life of the structure which was built in 1969.
A signed detour which will route traffic north to the Isabel Holmes Bridge will be provided.
