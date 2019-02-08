One dead in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man is dead following a moped accident on Friday afternoon.
According to Trooper B.R. Phillips with the state Highway Patrol, Kenneth Ray Gerald Baker, 51, of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after the one-vehicle crash on Antoinette Drive at 12:34 p.m.
Phillips said speed was a factor in the wreck. No drug or alcohol impairment is suspected.
The trooper said Baker was going too fast for a curve and when he ran off the road, he hit a culvert that caused the moped to go airborne and flip. Phillips said the moped came to rest 33 feet away from where Baker’s body landed.
According to Phillips, Baker hit a brick flower bed in a resident's yard and that impact is most likely what killed him.
A similar fatal accident occurred in the same area two or three years ago in what Phillips described as “a bad curve” that follows a long straightaway where drivers can gather too much speed.
Baker was driving a moped that can go up to 50 miles per hour, said Phillips, who added the speed limit on that section of Antoinette Drive is 35 mph.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.