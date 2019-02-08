NHRMC staff brushes up on skills at trauma and acute care symposium

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Medical workers search for better ways to save lives, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center staff spent an hour Friday at the Wilmington Convention Center for the 30th annual trauma and acute care symposium.
NHRMC staff worked through exercises that allowed them to brush up on life-saving skills. Two courses were offered: disaster management and emergency planning, and the trauma certified registered nurse certification review course.
NHRMC Trauma Director Dr. Timothy Novosel says the symposium is about educating those who can provide critical care.
“Having those interphases is extraordinarily important," Novosel said. “As with any other disease process, it’s a team effort. It’s not just me. I do my little part as the trauma medical director. Everybody needs to help me from the very beginning, from pre-hospital all the way to rehab.”
The symposium will continue Saturday with topics including ballistics and how to stop bleeding.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.