New bridge built after Hurricane Florence opens in Bladen County
A new bridge on Johnsontown Road opened Friday afternoon. (Source: NCDOT)
February 8, 2019 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 3:05 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - A portion of a road in Bladen County that has been closed since Hurricane Florence reopened on Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that a bridge on Johnsontown Road has been repaired after hurricane floodwaters damaged it. The new bridge cost $1.2 million.

Originally built in 1970, the bridge crosses Turnbull Creek near NC 242.

According to the DOT, the Johnsontown Bridge is the last road in Division 6 that had been closed due to floodwaters. Division 6 covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

