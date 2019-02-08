New bridge built after Hurricane Florence opens in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - A portion of a road in Bladen County that has been closed since Hurricane Florence reopened on Friday afternoon.
The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that a bridge on Johnsontown Road has been repaired after hurricane floodwaters damaged it. The new bridge cost $1.2 million.
Originally built in 1970, the bridge crosses Turnbull Creek near NC 242.
According to the DOT, the Johnsontown Bridge is the last road in Division 6 that had been closed due to floodwaters. Division 6 covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.