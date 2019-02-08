Hazmat crew determines possible methanol leak just condensation on tanker

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hazmat personnel were called out to a possible methanol leak after a wreck involving a car and a tanker early Friday morning on S. College Road.
According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, the suspected leak was determined to be condensation on the tanker body.
No one was reported injured as a result of the wreck, which took place near the intersection with Hurst Drive.
All lanes of traffic were open as of approximately 5 a.m.
