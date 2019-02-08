Hazmat crew determines possible methanol leak just condensation on tanker

Hazmat personnel were called out to a possible methanol leak after a wreck involving a car and a tanker early Friday morning on S. College Road. (Source: WFD)
By Jim Gentry | February 8, 2019 at 5:37 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 5:38 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hazmat personnel were called out to a possible methanol leak after a wreck involving a car and a tanker early Friday morning on S. College Road.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, the suspected leak was determined to be condensation on the tanker body.

No one was reported injured as a result of the wreck, which took place near the intersection with Hurst Drive.

All lanes of traffic were open as of approximately 5 a.m.

