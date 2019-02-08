GLOW academy welcomes celebrity chef Robert Irvin for new building fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - GLOW academy held its 4th annual Celebrity Chef Events fundraiser Friday at Landfall Country Club, where Food Network’s Robert Irvine made an appearance and cooked meals for the guests.
Money raised at the even will benefit GLOW Academy’s new middle and high school campus. The new building, Gibson Hall, honors tennis legend Althea Gibson, all costing about $12 million.
Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine says he was so astonished by the maturity and intelligence of the students that he’s willing to help with funding anyway possible.
“Whatever you do - I’m in whether it be financial aid, whether it be cooking, whether it be showing up being an advocate, because I truly believe, if you know anything about me I don’t put my name on anything I don’t own, I truly believe in what they’re doing,” Irvine said.
GLOW Academy opens their final building September 5.
