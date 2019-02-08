Former N.C. State great Dereck Whittenburg makes stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Former North Carolina State basketball player Dereck Whittenburg was in Wilmington on Friday to shoot a television commercial.
Whittenburg was a member of the Wolfpack’s 1983 national championship team, and is now an associate athletic director at N.C. State in charge of community relations and student support.
In the ’83 national title game against Houston, Whittenburg launched one of the most famous air balls in basketball history. Lorenzo Charles caught Whittenburg’s errant shot and converted a game-winning dunk in the final seconds of State’s 54-52 victory.
“It’s amazing it’s been 36 years, and every day of my life someone is talking about the 1983 championship,” said Whittenburg. “It’s still special and it really lets me know that I was part of something bigger than myself.”
Whittenburg said he believes the future is bright for the Wolfpack program under coach Kevin Keatts, and isn’t worried about the team’s current three-game losing streak.
“It’s part of college basketball. It’s part of the growing process of building a program,” said Whittenburg. “You are going to have some tough times, but tough times don’t last. Tough people do.“
