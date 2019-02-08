First Alert Forecast: temperatures take a big dive this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s Friday! What a week... So much like spring! Ready for the weekend? Let us help you get after it with your Cape Fear Region weather forecast. Two fronts play will play the lead roles. First, a passing cold front will engineer a dramatic drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday. Then, an arcing warm front will generate the most substantial rain chances of the forecast period by early next week. As you eye your First Alert Planning Forecast panels, please consider these highlights: