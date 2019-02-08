First Alert Forecast: temperatures take a big dive this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s Friday! What a week... So much like spring! Ready for the weekend? Let us help you get after it with your Cape Fear Region weather forecast. Two fronts play will play the lead roles. First, a passing cold front will engineer a dramatic drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday. Then, an arcing warm front will generate the most substantial rain chances of the forecast period by early next week. As you eye your First Alert Planning Forecast panels, please consider these highlights:
- From short sleeves to heavy jackets... When you open your free WECT Weather App and tap your location specific hour by hour forecast, you will notice a steady, purposeful drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday morning. 70s... 60s... 50s... 40s... ultimately 30s...
- Odds you will need an umbrella... Rain chances will be slim along the aforementioned cold front: at best 10 or 20% Friday afternoon and night. Notice more bullish shower chances in the parts of the forecast governed by said warm front: 50% Monday, for example.
- Can we look back on this remarkable week for a second? Winter definitely took a break! Each day, temperatures crested at least in the 60s and 70s and, amazingly, Wilmington Airport obliterated the existing record high on Thursday, February 7. Previous record: 75. Actual high: 83. Wow!!!
