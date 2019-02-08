Coastal Christian baseball player’s college dream comes true

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School’s Zion Kinlaw signed a letter of intent Thursday to play baseball at Barton College in Wilson.
It was a day Kinlaw wasn’t sure would ever happen. In 2011, at the age of 10, Kinlaw had surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain cyst.
Now Kinlaw, 18, is looking forward to his senior season and a college career.
"Whenever I have a goal I want to set, I always put it in my head,” said Kinlaw. “I always strive to do that because I'm a grinding kind of person.”
As a junior, Kinlaw played in 19 games and batted .250 for the Centurions.
