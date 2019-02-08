Carolina Beach PD has lost 7 officers to NHCSO in last year

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach has lost a significant number of officers who are now switching forces and heading to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said seven officers have joined on as deputies in the last year with four starting at the end of February. However, Holly Brooks, director of Human Resources with the town of Carolina Beach, would not confirm that number.
In an email Thursday, Weeks stated, “In the past two months’ time, one sworn officer has separated from the Town of Carolina Beach Police Department. Officer Samantha Macon resigned effective December 12, 2018.”
Weeks went on to say, "The Town of Carolina Beach has 35 active employees in the police department. Of these 35, 33 are sworn law enforcement officers, and two are non-sworn administrative staff. A list of each employee in the department showing individual name and job title is included in this communication.
A Facebook post made by Carolina Beach Elementary School also noted they were losing Student Resource Officer Corporal Henderson in one week as he also is heading to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
The post reads in part, “Our school is losing one terrific guy next week, as Officer Henderson has taken a job with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department. So many of our students, parents and staff members have been lucky to share the building with this guy over the past few years.”
Weeks would not confirm Henderson was departing the force, citing privacy laws.
Weeks went on to state in an email that the town has three vacancies for police officers. The starting salary for the position is $37,274.
Weeks added, “The Town continues to maintain appropriate staffing levels for all areas of police work. Each Uniformed Patrol Division shift is staffed with four Sworn Law Enforcement Officers. The Town does not anticipate any changes to shift staffing levels.”
