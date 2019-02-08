Caregiver accused of raping, impregnating woman with developmental disabilities at Florida group home

ROCKLEDGE, FL (WESH/CNN) - A caregiver has been accused of raping and impregnating a woman with developmental disabilities at a facility in Florida.
Police in Rockledge, southeast of Orlando, say 59-year-old Willie Shorter denied any kind of sexual contact with the victim, who is said to have severe developmental disabilities and lives at a group home.
But Shorter's DNA allegedly was linked to the rape.
David Cooke, the president of the company, Bridges, that runs the home where the rape occurred and other group homes in Brevard County, said other caregivers at the home were “all devastated by it.”
Rockledge police arrested Shorter at one of those homes where he’d been working most recently.
Investigators said back in 2015, the victim became pregnant. Because of her disability, she can’t legally give consent.
Shorter was one person the victim said could be the possible father, according to police.
"Several names came up in 2015. And there was nothing to back it up. And so we couldn't fire someone for nothing,” Cooke said.
Then last year the same victim said Shorter had touched her inappropriately again.
That case apparently went nowhere as well, but a detective asked Shorter for a DNA sample, and authorities said he agreed voluntarily.
The test results came back this week showing his DNA was a match to the baby.
Cooke said he welcomes an investigation and that all of the group home's staff go through thorough background screening.
Shorter has been released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
