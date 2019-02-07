Witness says he wishes he had done more before man fell from bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A witness to a car crash that ended with the victim falling to his death from the Dan Cameron Bridge on Wednesday night said he wished he could’ve done more to help the man.
Jimmy Lamb said he had been driving behind the victim, Joseph Mullins, for about 20 miles before the crash and witnessed Mullins driving erratically. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Mullins hit a tractor trailer on the bridge, crashed into the concrete divider and then got out of his car.
It is not clear if the fall was accidental or intentional. According to Lamb, he was the first car to stop after the crash happened and called 911. While he and the tractor trailer driver were talking to 911, Lamb said he remembers seeing someone walk from the victim’s car across the highway to a concrete guardrail, but he was blocked by the tractor trailer.
Lamb said he believes the man was Mullins because no one else was on the bridge besides the tractor trailer driver, the victim and Lamb.
“It’s just a human tragedy. It really is," Lamb said. “Then, there’s recurring thoughts. Had I known, what could I have done differently?
“You’re standing there realizing later he’s 15 feet away. We could’ve gone over there and helped the guy.”
According to Lamb, when first responders got there, they asked Lamb and the tractor trailer driver who was driving the passenger vehicle. They said they couldn’t find him.
“The search was in other lanes, looking under the car," Lamb said. “It was everywhere, but it was finally, everybody looked at the other side of the bridge and said, ‘I wonder.’”
Lamb said he and the tractor trailer driver helped first responders use flashlights to look over the side of the bridge and locate Mullins.
“(Mullins) survived the accident, got out on his own power, walked across the street, goes off the edge of the bridge and ends up dead just a few minutes later," Lamb recalled. "We went from the tanker driver talking to him to him finding his body.
“It just leaves a mark. It leaves kind of a hollow feeling and I didn’t even know him. I just wish I could’ve helped."
