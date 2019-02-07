VIDEO: WPD looking for suspect accused of hitting pedestrian intentionally then fleeing scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who it says purposely hit a pedestrian with her car Wednesday morning before fleeing the scene.
The incident was caught on video, and Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading up to the arrest of the woman.
The victim told police she was walking along Rutledge Road with an acquaintance just before 10 a.m. “when she heard a horn honking and saw the man with whom she was walking jump out of the way.”
Officials say the driver of a black sedan intentionally swerved off the roadway to strike the pedestrians.
The victim was struck on her right hip and launched several feet in the air before landing on her side.
Police say she suffered multiple injuries to her head, shoulder, hip and knees.
The male pedestrian fled the scene and didn’t return. Police believe he is familiar with the suspect in the car.
Anyone with information on the suspect or male pedestrian is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.