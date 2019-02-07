UNCW women’s basketball team thrives at Trask Coliseum

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team is making Trask Coliseum one of the hardest places to play in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The Seahawks (13-7, 6-3 CAA) are 10-0 at home this season. James Madison is the only other CAA team yet to lose on its home court.
“We just want to keep that record here,” said UNCW junior Lacey Suggs. “We are building something special here.”
UNCW coach Karen Barefoot credits much of her team’s success to players believing in themselves.
“We are confident,” said Barefoot “We are leading the league in field goal percentage, No. 2 in 3-point percentage (and) we are really getting after it defensively.”
The Seahawks can be more aggressive offensively and defensively because of depth. Seven different UNCW players have scored in double figures this season.
“It’s good that a coach can call a play for anybody,” said Suggs. “When someone is not so hot one game, someone else might be so that’s nice.”
