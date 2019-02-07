UNCW breaks ground on multi-million dollar student housing complex

“This is going to be a major center of activity on campus, this part of the campus. So by the end of this process, we’ll probably have over 5,500 students living on campus and half of them will be living here,” said Sartarelli. “So I think this will be very exciting for the university, keeping up with our growth. We’re preparing this for the next 10-15 years of the life of the university as we grow and we become even more recognized.”