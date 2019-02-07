Man killed after car crash, fall from I-140 bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man is dead after wrecking his car on I-140 and then falling from the Dan Cameron Bridge on Wednesday night.
According to Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, calls were received about an erratic driver on I-140. Investigators believe the same car that was driving erratically hit a semi-truck on the bridge. After the crash, investigators believe the driver got out of the car and either fell or jumped off of the bridge. It is not clear yet if the fall was intentional or accidental.
The man was confirmed dead on the scene. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. NHCSO is investigating the death.
Lanes for northbound traffic on U.S. 421 heading toward Pender County were closed due to the accident. Traffic is being re-routed backwards away from the bridge.
