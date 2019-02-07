Tabor City restaurant to reopen after fire destroyed by fire last year

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - After a fire destroyed family-owned restaurant Dale’s Seafood eight months ago, the owners are opening the doors again Thursday.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they will reopen at four p.m. after rebuilding.
An early morning fire tore through the restaurant in June and was deemed the building a total loss. The business founded in 1985 was demolished after the fire.
The owners vowed to rebuild in the same spot after the fire.
