Round 2 of fierce winter weather strikes from coast to coast

(CNN) - Right now, forecasters are sending out weather warnings to millions as Old Man Winter sends a huge chunk of the country through dramatic swings.
Right now, millions of people from Seattle to New York are bracing for Round 2 of brutal winter weather.
Some of the heaviest snow is expected in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that dealt with sub-zero temperatures last week.
A school bus in Kansas City hit a patch of black ice and flipped, with three students on-board. Luckily no one was seriously hurt. In Utah, whiteout conditions have been blamed for more than 300 crashes.
And in California, a rare snowfall trapped and buried a couple for five days in the Mendocino National Forest.
"It's been so many years since we've had snow this low,” said Amanda Wagner, a resident
The couple were rescued on Tuesday.
"With the weather we had at the time, I'm fairly convinced the Jeep would have been buried by this morning,” said Jason Logan, a member of the group that helped rescue them. “How long they would have made it, I don't know."
In the Northeast, Patriots fans are feeling the cold shoulder from Mother Nature right off their hot Super Bowl victory. One man in upstate New York posted video of his Patriots flag frozen stiff, from freezing rain.
And homes near Buffalo had to be evacuated after an icy creek burst its banks, flooding a neighborhood nearby.
It’s not cold everywhere, though. In fact, across the Southeast, it’s positively Spring-like.
From New Orleans to Nashville to Atlanta to Charlotte, temperatures Wednesday and Thursday were well into the 70s.
