Planning commission removes itself from special use permit process

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission moved to take itself out of the process for special use permits at a meeting Wednesday night. The action leaves Wilmington City Council as the sole decision-making body for special use permit requests.
Instead of the public and developers making their cases in front of the planning board and city council, the move eliminates a step in the process. Developers will only have to present once and the public won’t have to make plans to appear twice to voice their opinions.
With the move comes new requirements for developers.
“Anybody that’s wanting to do a special use permit will have to have a community meeting with everybody that’s surrounding the community there," said Deb Hayes, chairman of the planning board. "We will extend the notification process. Right now, it’s 100 feet. It will move to 300 feet.
“What we’ve done tonight is to clean up the process and to make it a much more viable opportunity for the public.”
