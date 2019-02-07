Pier 33 development breaks ground, developers think issues to fade with time

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An official recognition of the rapidly changing skyline of the Cape Fear riverfront is taking place as developers and city leaders celebrate another groundbreaking.
The Pier 33 multi-use development formally got underway Thursday, though earth has been moving for weeks.
Dewitt Carolinas representatives along with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Wilmington City Council members and New Hanover County Commission members gathered with investors and others who are looking forward to the project finally going vertical.
“It’s been a hard four or five years of planning and strategic thinking and designing, and when you can get it to become a reality through a ground breaking on a beautiful day like today, it’s a great thing for us,” said Dewitt CEO Todd Saieed.
The Pier 33 development has been delayed significantly over the last few years, mostly, Saieed said, because of the need to change the design a few times.
The CEO said in order to best accommodate the narrowness of the site and the concerns of neighbors like PPD, the plan changed several times.
Pier 33 will offer 286 new apartments with either river or downtown skyline views, and will include amenities for residents as well as retail space for the general public.
The development comes on the heels of other riverfront projects underway, including the new Aloft hotel next door to the Wilmington Convention Center, and the new North Waterfront Park.
It was originally a partner development to the Port City Marina — a development that has seen issues over the years, including being out of compliance with local and federal building codes. The marina was required by the city to have public restroom facilities, but the private temporary structures built more than a year ago are out of code.
Chuck Schoninger, who developed the marina, told WECT when it surfaced that the restrooms were out of compliance, that the public restrooms were going to be part of the Pier 33 development and that he is frustrated that the project has been delayed.
Saieed said his team and attorney Michael Lee have been and will continue to work with the city.
He also says that once Pier 33 is complete, the issues should “go away.”
