A night of Irish music to raise funds for Wilmington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

A night of Irish music to raise funds for Wilmington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
UNCW Slainte Irish Dance Club to perform at Irish Music Night
By Kim Ratcliff | February 7, 2019 at 8:33 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 8:33 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - St. Patrick’s Day is just over a month away but the committee putting Wilmington’s Parade and Festival together is hard at work.

The annual Irish Music Night takes place Saturday February 9 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Reel Cafe, downtown Wilmington.

The events includes a special Irish food menu and Irish bands and dance groups.

Admission to Irish Music Night is $7.00 dollars for anyone 12 and older. First responders can get in free.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.