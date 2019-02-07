A night of Irish music to raise funds for Wilmington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - St. Patrick’s Day is just over a month away but the committee putting Wilmington’s Parade and Festival together is hard at work.
The annual Irish Music Night takes place Saturday February 9 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Reel Cafe, downtown Wilmington.
The events includes a special Irish food menu and Irish bands and dance groups.
Admission to Irish Music Night is $7.00 dollars for anyone 12 and older. First responders can get in free.
