New abortion restrictions proposed in NC House

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) - State lawmakers are proposing new restrictions on abortions across our state.
House Bill 28, which was proposed this week, would ban abortions after 13 weeks. The current law bans abortions after 20 weeks.
If approved, this would be the earliest ban in the U.S. that hasn't been blocked by a court.
The second proposal, House Bill 22, would require doctors to tell women that abortions can be reversed if she changes her mind halfway through the process.
An observational case conducted by a doctor found this to be effective in more than half of cases, but no controlled clinical studies have officially been conducted to support this.
Seven other state have also recently filed bills to restrict abortion laws.
Efforts to outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy are underway in Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. An Iowa heartbeat bill was been struck down by a state judge.
President Trump cited recent controversies in New York and Virginia over late-term abortions in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
He urged Congress to ban abortions of children "who can feel pain in the mother's womb."
It’s unclear whether any regulations will gain enough support to become law.
