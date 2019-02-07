NC senator requests details from Trump administration on offshore drilling

In a letter sent to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the acting director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the assistant secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere at the Department of Commerce, Tillis noted the economic importance of North Carolina's tourism and fishing industries. Tillis also asked for President Trump's administration to provide more details on plans to ensure there are adequate protections for the state's coastal communities.