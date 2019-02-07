NC senator requests details from Trump administration on offshore drilling

WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has requested additional information on a recent decision to open the Atlantic outer continental shelf for offshore drilling.
In a letter sent to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the acting director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the assistant secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere at the Department of Commerce, Tillis noted the economic importance of North Carolina's tourism and fishing industries. Tillis also asked for President Trump's administration to provide more details on plans to ensure there are adequate protections for the state's coastal communities.
“While I understand that there are potential economic benefits coming from offshore energy production, I would like to hear more details about specific actions your agencies are taking to safeguard longstanding industries in our coastal communities,” Tillis wrote. “I also request that you provide information about how your agencies will guarantee that the issuance of geological and geophysical surveying permits are limited and do not result in duplicative surveying activities.”
The senator also invited officials to join him for listening and education sessions in North Carolina.
Click here to read Tillis’ letter.
