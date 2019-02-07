Man facing more than 70 felony charges for allegedly cashing forged checks in New Hanover Co.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man accused of cashing dozens of forged checks is facing more than 70 felony charges in New Hanover County.
Farrion Wardale Newton, 49, was taken into custody by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning and is being held under a $500,000 bond.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Newton is accused of using 37 faked checks for a total of $40,020. Brewer said there are two victims in the case.
Newton faces dozens of counts of uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense,
He is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday.
