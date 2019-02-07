Learn healthy heart habits at “Heart to Heart” event

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - Februrary is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the number one killer in women and is more deadly than other forms of cancer.
The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation is hosting it’s annual Heart to Heart event Thursday, Feb. 7. It’s a chance to learn how to take care of our hearts and support the “Give Healthy” campaign. The event will be filled with healthy heart education, a personal testimony from a heart survivor, and learn how to eat healthy.
“Five years ago, we started the Heart to Heart event and it’s open to women, actually it’s open to anyone, but our focus is on women" says Lynda Stanley, President of the foundation. "We use this opportunity to educate women on heart disease and their symptoms, because they’re different than men, and also to tell them what they can do to reduce the risk of heart disease.”
Last year’s Heart to Heart event was a huge success with over 300 attendees. Each person had the opportunity to get free cholesterol and HDL testing.
The event will support the equipment needs of Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation program.
Those attended the event are asked to bring a heart healthy food that will be donated to a local food pantry.
- Lean proteins like nuts, low sodium and all-natural peanut butter, dry beans or low-sodium canned beans and canned chicken or seafood packed in water.
- Fresh fruits and vegetables.
- Low sodium soups that include vegetables and have at least two grams of fiber.
- Pasta, rice, cereal and breads with the first ingredient listed as whole grain or whole wheat with no added sugar or very low sugar.
The Heart to Heart event will be held at the St. James Community Center in Southport starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7. Doors open at 4:30.
There will be food, beverages, and a live & silent auction along with several speakers.
“We’ll talk about something that they can do to reduce their risk such as physical activity, eating healthy, reducing your stress” says Stanley. “So we really try to mix it up a little bit so you don’t know what to expect, but you know that you should leave with something that will help reduce your risk.”
Tickets are $25 and sponsorship’s are available from $100 to $1,000.
For more information about the event, call 910-457-3850.
