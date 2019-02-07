Harris team asks for subpoenas for Dowless, other key players in 9th district investigation

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The legal team for Republican Mark Harris wants several key players in the investigation into alleged election fraud in Bladen County and beyond to appear in person at the hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.
Harris, who has an unofficial lead of 905 votes in the race for North Carolinia’s 9th District has asked the state board of elections to issue subpoenas for several people who have already signed affidavits in the case.
Included in the list is McCrae Dowless, the man listed as a person of interest in the investigation, as well as former Bladen County Board of Elections member Jens Lutz, former executive director for that board Cynthia Shaw, and Democrat Dan McCready.
The subpoena request asks that the individuals be required to appear — not necessarily testify. In the type of hearing scheduled for the 18th, individuals can invoke their fifth amendment rights if asked to testify.
