First Alert Forecast: temperatures soaring to records before a weekend cool down

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday! Hopefully you’ve had the chance to enjoy the beautiful spring-like temperatures! The unseasonably warm days will last through the rest of the work week ahead of the next cold front which will slide through the Cape Fear Region heading into the weekend. More seasonable days will also carry into the beginning of next week as well with increasing odds for showers. Catch details your full First Alert Forecast right here and, as you do, please keep this perspective in mind:
- Coastal temperatures... thanks to cooler ocean water temperatures and south winds creating an onshore flow, highs along the coast will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
- Inland temperatures... meanwhile, the Wilmington metro and areas further away from the beaches will reach the upper 70s to near 80.
- From Spring, back to Winter...After a taste of mild temperatures, weekend temperatures will take a tumble after a cold front works through the area cool highs from 70s to 50s and lows from 50s to 30s.
