First Alert Forecast: from record warmth to seasonable chill

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Thursday! I hope you’re having a good week and that you’ve had a chance to enjoy the spring-like temperatures. Well... If you haven’t... And you want to... Sun intervals, low rain chances, and southwest breezes will offer you two more chances to bask in this unusual and possibly record-setting warmth Thursday and Friday! By the weekend, a cold front will have pounced on us here in the Cape Fear Region and jerked temperatures back to a seasonably chilly range. Catch details your full First Alert Forecast right here and, as you do, please keep this perspective in mind: