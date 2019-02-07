First Alert Forecast: from record warmth to seasonable chill

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Thursday! I hope you’re having a good week and that you’ve had a chance to enjoy the spring-like temperatures. Well... If you haven’t... And you want to... Sun intervals, low rain chances, and southwest breezes will offer you two more chances to bask in this unusual and possibly record-setting warmth Thursday and Friday! By the weekend, a cold front will have pounced on us here in the Cape Fear Region and jerked temperatures back to a seasonably chilly range. Catch details your full First Alert Forecast right here and, as you do, please keep this perspective in mind:
- The established record high for Wilmington for February 7, 75, is likely to be broken as Thursday’s highs for the Port City, and most of mainland southeastern North Carolina, ought to be in the deep 70s to around 80.
- As ocean temperatures remain in the nippy 50s, Thursday’s afternoon highs at the beach will continue to be four to locally eight or more degrees cooler than the mainland. Bouts of fog are also possible with this setup.
- The record high for Wilmington for February 8, 77, will be challenged as temperatures across the Port City, and most of the mainland Cape Fear Region, should have the means to swell well into the 70s once again.
- Classic winter cold will stay away for most of the period. Exceptions: Friday night, when temperatures are likely to dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s, and Saturday night, when upper 20s and lower 30s appear likely.
- Remember, your WECT Weather App follows you with location-specific day-by-day and hour-by-hour forecasts. The forecast here is for the Wilmington zone; beach and far inland zones may have slightly different values!
